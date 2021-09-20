‘Buck, wild crazy!’ Illegals have free plane tickets to go all over the US

















A US citizen who had trouble getting into the US was stunned when he arrived at the McAllen airport. What he found was foreigners, only foreigners, who could not speak English. (Watch every clip. One is more horrifying than the next.)

Not a single person could speak English, nor did they have a single piece of luggage. Each group had a red, green, or brown envelope allowing them to travel for free all over the U.S.

“One woman had five kids and no luggage, no food, nothing.” That was true of all of them.

The people working in the airport were “freaking out.”

Biden and his cabal are filling up US towns and cities across the country, especially swing states, with these future Democrat voters who will need all of their freebies to survive. Criminals and terrorists are coming also, and you can guess who they will vote for. It’s not the party that keeps them in prison.

Unless these invaders, invited in by Democrats, are sent back, our country is lost to the totalitarian Democrats right now. Keep going until the end.

Watch:

DEL RIO

We already know that most of the Haitians under the Del Rio bridge aren’t being sent home. Some single men are being transported in style, but from what we hear out of BP, it’s not the bulk of the invaders. Most of the people under the bridge are families and they will be put on planes sent around the country at taxpayer expense.

NEW: Per source, single adult male illegal immigrants are being loaded onto a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft at Del Rio airport, likely for repatriation. Not all migrants will be sent back. Many family units will be processed & released into US w/ a future court date. (NTA) @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/mUYuaM9C5G — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 20, 2021

Biden’s regime isn’t trying to fix anything. They want them here to vote for them.

Part of our live shot w/ @DanaPerino from under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX this morning, where upwards of 12,000 migrants remain after crossing into the US illegally. Mostly Haitians and Africans. Port of Entry above us remains closed to legal migration. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AQjBgyFo0p — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 20, 2021

Scum Biden and his scum comrades reward all family units with legalization:

Biden policy is to automatically reward family units with legalization for@their illegal entries, enticing ever more. pic.twitter.com/IFWffDBhhl — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 19, 2021

Watch these clips of anonymous people who can’t even speak English. They will need freebies or they will have to commit crimes to live:

Video from inside the migrant beachhead in Del Rio Texas. Read more: https://t.co/VriVBALxbb pic.twitter.com/QXiOYpNFeF — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 17, 2021

Supply procurement in Acuna for the Bidenville migrant camp over the river and miles away in Del Rio pic.twitter.com/fjdDw4AcLS — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 20, 2021

Audio not so great but here’s a flavor of this thing from Mexico pic.twitter.com/WAqpRREtH7 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 20, 2021

Anchor babies everywhere:

Babies are being born under that bridge in Del Rio. There really are no words anymore. pic.twitter.com/65bZ5o0R3J — suzy (@Suzy1776_) September 20, 2021

