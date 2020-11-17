All-American hero Burgess Owens wins 12th congressional seat for GOP

Rep. Ben McAdams, the only Democrat in Utah’s congressional delegation, conceded his race to GOP challenger and former NFL player Burgess Owens on Monday.

The all-American hero Owens is the twelfth GOP challenger to unseat his incumbent Democratic opponent during the 2020 election. Owens announced that McAdams had conceded the race in a tweet on Monday evening.

“I received a call from [McAdams,] he expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve #UT04 and his commitment to a smooth transition. My sincere thanks to him for both. Thank you, my fellow Utahns, I am committed to have an open ear to serve you. Thank you for the opportunity,” Owens said.

Owens maintained a roughly 2,000-vote lead over the incumbent McAdams when he decided to concede the election.

Owen’s pick-up is a key victory for the GOP.

Cook Political Report House editor David Wasserman told Deseret News, it is “heartbreaking for Democrats.”

“It’s a heartbreaking loss for Democrats, considering the margin,” Wasserman said. “It’s possible Republicans could take this seat off the table for 2022 if they’re able to muscle through a map that protects Owens in the 2021 redistricting process.” The state’s Republican-dominated legislature will guide redistricting.

Democrats have failed to win any of the toss-up seats as labeled by the Cook Political Report.

Also, according to Cook, Republicans won 5 of the 18 races rated as Lean D (28%), and 2 of the 18 races we rated as Likely D (11%). In the 2018 ‘blue wave,’ Dems won 2 of the 29 races we rated as Lean R (7%), and 2 of the 29 races we rated as Likely R (7%).”