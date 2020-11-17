Dems defend Senate candidate attending a speech by Fidel Castro

“While he wasn’t perfect, Castro was nothing compared to the CIA,” writes Democrat Ariana. Delawari. Imagine writing that.

When Jake Tapper asked Mr. Warnock about attending the speech, he wouldn’t answer. All he had to say was, ‘yes,’ or ‘no.’ Why couldn’t he?

Watch:

Good for @ReverendWarnock I was so embarrassed for @jaketapper and every American who shared his take. Jake, your ignorance is why you’re a news anchor but Nelson Mandela was Nelson Mandela, friend of Castro. While he wasn’t perfect, Castro was nothing compared to the CIA. https://t.co/JgMWlInzzp — ariana delawari (@arianadelawari) November 16, 2020

Simple Mark here can’t understand why it would be important to know if the Reverand is an admirer of Castro.

whatever you think of castro it’s important that the georgia senate races become a referendum on the cuban revolution. thank you jake. — mark (@kept_simple) November 16, 2020

This next individual, who calls himself a historian, is defending the murderous dictator as are many Democrats.

The proud and profound ignorance about the rest of the world and its history – in this case, of a neighboring country that the US dominated for nearly a century – is one of the most disturbing features of our media. This is not a serious description of Castro or his revolution https://t.co/M4ZZc1VXa3 — Moshik Temkin (@moshik_temkin) November 16, 2020

Warnock’s also a racist:

WOW. Democrat Raphael Warnock says Republican voters must “repent” for supporting Trump. This comes as the other Georgia Democrat Ossoff wants to cancel conservatives, yelling that they should “never show their faces again.” https://t.co/kaWWBXI7hh pic.twitter.com/z7PKkvdlLk — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 14, 2020