Dems defend Senate candidate attending a speech by Fidel Castro

“While he wasn’t perfect, Castro was nothing compared to the CIA,” writes Democrat Ariana. Delawari. Imagine writing that.

When Jake Tapper asked Mr. Warnock about attending the speech, he wouldn’t answer. All he had to say was, ‘yes,’ or ‘no.’ Why couldn’t he?

Simple Mark here can’t understand why it would be important to know if the Reverand is an admirer of Castro.

This next individual, who calls himself a historian, is defending the murderous dictator as are many Democrats.

Warnock’s also a racist:

  3. Screw Warnock! I will never again knowingly vote for any member of the Democrat Party for any government position at any level of government in my state or the nation. This includes ALL DEMOCRAT CANDIDATES!

