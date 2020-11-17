Tolerant, unifying Ilhan calls Trump rallies “Klan rallies”

The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart asked about Trump personally attacking her during an interview this week. He didn’t mention that any ‘attacks’ followed her outrageous attacks on him and his followers.

KLAN RALLIES

“On a personal level, I have gotten accustomed to standing up to bullies in my life. And so, on a personal level, it hasn’t really impacted me besides having my children be exposed to it, and for the last two months of this election cycle, waking up every single morning to text messages from my siblings asking if I was safe,” Omar said, noting that Trump would mention her at rallies.

“To speak about me at every single rally, didn’t really matter where he was – sometimes, multiple times in a day as he held his Klan rallies throughout the country,” Omar declared.

That’s typical. She hates this country and everyone she disagrees with. While Obama is complaining that half of America has too much free speech because we’re all dumb bumpkins, he is saying nothing about this poisonous woman. Omar is also very corrupt.

This is so unifying, so tolerant of her: