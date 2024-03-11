All Dems Demand We Count Illegals for Voting & House Seats

This week, Senate Democrats shot down proposed legislation that would exclude illegal immigrants from being counted on the census for the purposes of apportionment for House seats and the Electoral College votes.

On Friday, every single Democrat voted against the bill—every single one.

On Friday, every single Senate Democrat — every single one — voted to give illegals representation in Congress AND the Electoral College. Tester, Brown, Ossoff, all of them. https://t.co/NpdCfjmGvD — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 11, 2024

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) sponsored the amendment to the $460 billion spending package. He forced the Democrats to show their true colors.

The legislation would have required the Census Bureau to include a U.S. citizenship question in any future census.

Foreigners are deciding your future, your policies, and how your money will be spent. Many are terrorists, spies, communists, and criminals. Some are deadbeats.

It would ban illegal immigrants and non-U.S. Citizens from being counted for a congressional district and Electoral College apportionment.

However, 51 Democrats and Independents voted against the bill. They don’t want secure borders. They want power and only power. They sold us out to criminals and terrorists crossing our borders to get it.

The fact that they refuse to do anything about the border could have told you they were never going to vote for something like this. This is the whole reason behind their immigration policy. — Ethos (@projectethos5) March 9, 2024

More Presidential and House of Representatives electoral votes will be assigned to the new illegals Biden has let in than the population of 40 US states. Let that sink in. https://t.co/V8MhMFOzNS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2024

Related