Jerry Nadler cancels God and science for State supremacy









What Any Religious Tradition Describes as God’s Will is No Concern of This Congress. ~ Rep. Jerry Nadler

Jerry Nadler ignored the message Rep. Steube was presenting to Congress and attacked him for quoting from Deuteronomy. Congressman Steube dared say that God makes boys and girls unique.

“When men or women claim to be able to choose their own sexual identity, they are making a statement that God did not know what he was doing when he created them,” the congressman said.

“The gender confusion that exists in our culture today is a clear rejection of God’s good design. Whenever a nation’s laws no longer reflect the standards of God that nation is in rebellion against him and will inevitably bear the consequences,” the congressman said. “We are seeing the consequences of rejecting God here in our country today.”

That’s when Nadler said: “What any religious tradition describes as God’s will is no concern of this Congress.”

If the Florida representative left out God, who is banned, and rephrased the quote from Scripture, would it have made any difference? Sadly no.

Democrats do not recognize science or religion. Under ‘the deeply religious Catholic’ Joe Biden, they believe in changing genders in children, puberty blockers, and pretending there are countless genders as opposed to two genders, hermaphrodites, and people with gender dysphoria.

Religion is canceled and so is science.

Watch:

