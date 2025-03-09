Interview of Organizers of the “Stand Up for [Junk] Science Rally

The young women in the clip below are grad students who organized the Stand Up for [Junk] Science rally. Their comments are shocking, sounding more like parody than reality. Their words speak for themselves.

Transcript

Grad Student: They said research is being ignored and, “it was very important research, and it’s just sitting there not being funded, and that’s across the board. That’s just one example, but that’s happening all over.

Reporter: You mentioned a friend with research that was not funded; you said it was important. Do you know what the research was?

Grad Student: “No, it’s just, it’s not that it’s not funded. It’s more like, they’re just, like, letting it sit there to not be reviewed, because it wasn’t. There’s that stipulation where it has to be in the Federal Register for them to be able to have the panel to review it and then to move it forward to funding.”

“And so her research was looking at college-aged adults, young adults that binge drink. So binge drinking in college students.

“I have another friend that also submitted one that was looking at bisexual women and their tendency that they have higher rates of binge drinking or heavy alcohol use. And she was looking at a very interesting model to sort of parse that and, like piece it together.

“So I’m sure, even beyond that, because of the DEI language, that’s also at risk because of the bisexual women in the grant, I think so, it’s just a little bit different. And we do work in a lab where our funding hasn’t been threatened yet, but it’s kind of like what’s going to be next. I think it’s just like it’s just a matter of time right now and we want to do something about it before it gets to that point.”

As Grandma would say, “Mother of God!”

WOW, can you imagine not funding studies on binge drinking girls and bixsexuals drinking habits. https://t.co/wt811EgUo5 — Independent Sentinel (@indiesentinel) March 9, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email