All in All, This Was a Successful Foreign Trip for Someone Like Joe

Joe Biden grinning in East Jerusalem.

Presidentish Biden, in another “successful” trip if you listen to legacy media, said while standing in East Jerusalem: “…the background of my family is Irish American. And we have a long history not fundamentally unlike the Palestinian people, with Great Britain and their attitude toward Irish Catholics over the years for 400 years.”

Jewish people must have loved that comparison. The British undoubtedly were impressed too.

He’s also not predominately of Irish descent. Biden’s of English descent. He’s not only barely a third Irish, he’s related to Jefferson Davis’s wife. They were slave owners. That figures – he has those genes.

Biden also said he swallowed his own saliva.

The President representing all of us had trouble getting his bearings.

He also shared a story he thinks he never shared before.

BEGGING FOR OIL

He went to Saudi Arabia, fist bumped the Prince, and begged for oil. The media is claiming he didn’t ask Saudis to increase oil production.

He could ramp up US oil production but he wants to destroy fossil fuels in the US. In any case, there was no oil deal and the Saudis still treat women and gays extremely badly.

Prince Turki said Biden is “much diminished” from his inauguration. He was much diminished in November 2020 when 81 million people allegedly voted for him. We’re surprised the Prince didn’t notice, maybe because Biden was mostly kept in his basement.

It was as successful as a Biden trip could be.

This is the guy with the nuclear codes.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
18 minutes ago

The one picture of Biden reminded me of
Price Phillip just a year or two from his death.
I wonder whether he will still be alive in November 2024.

