All in All, This Was a Successful Foreign Trip for Someone Like Joe

Presidentish Biden, in another “successful” trip if you listen to legacy media, said while standing in East Jerusalem: “…the background of my family is Irish American. And we have a long history not fundamentally unlike the Palestinian people, with Great Britain and their attitude toward Irish Catholics over the years for 400 years.”

Jewish people must have loved that comparison. The British undoubtedly were impressed too.

He’s also not predominately of Irish descent. Biden’s of English descent. He’s not only barely a third Irish, he’s related to Jefferson Davis’s wife. They were slave owners. That figures – he has those genes.

President Biden while standing in East Jerusalem: “…the background of my family is Irish American. And we have a long history not fundamentally unlike the Palestinian people, with Great Britain and their attitude toward Irish Catholics over the years for 400 years.” — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) July 15, 2022

Biden also said he swallowed his own saliva.

The President representing all of us had trouble getting his bearings.

“What am I doing now?” Here’s President Biden having to be guided like a lost, injured child after exiting Air Force One pic.twitter.com/zXWA9ET1Y1 — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 13, 2022

He also shared a story he thinks he never shared before.

Biden shares a story at a Jerusalem hospital that he has never shared in public before. pic.twitter.com/7LE2cIcY8i — Maze (@mazemoore) July 15, 2022

Biden keeps calling the Prime Minister of Israel “Mr. President” and he continues his struggle with reading from the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/mkKv0xNnTo — Maze (@mazemoore) July 14, 2022

BEGGING FOR OIL

He went to Saudi Arabia, fist bumped the Prince, and begged for oil. The media is claiming he didn’t ask Saudis to increase oil production.

He could ramp up US oil production but he wants to destroy fossil fuels in the US. In any case, there was no oil deal and the Saudis still treat women and gays extremely badly.

Prince Turki said Biden is “much diminished” from his inauguration. He was much diminished in November 2020 when 81 million people allegedly voted for him. We’re surprised the Prince didn’t notice, maybe because Biden was mostly kept in his basement.

It was as successful as a Biden trip could be.

Is begging for oil part of Biden’s plan to punish Saudi Arabia? pic.twitter.com/xchME30L9I — Maze (@mazemoore) July 13, 2022

BIDEN 2020: I’m gonna make Saudi Arabia “the pariah that they are.” BIDEN TODAY: pic.twitter.com/OjBqHOyMZC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2022

On his first trip to Saudi Arabia, Trump received (and joined) a ceremonial sword dance. Biden received a fist bump pic.twitter.com/OYPAZWWMh3 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 15, 2022

This is the guy with the nuclear codes.

Biden in Israel, incoherent and slurring. “To keep alive the truth and honor of the holocaust.” pic.twitter.com/RAVqvi36PJ — Maze (@mazemoore) July 13, 2022

