All-smiles AOC says we must stop fascism in November

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a video of herself claiming November is “about stopping fascism.”

She said, “That’s what Trump represents…We’re going to have to stitch together women, gender-expanding people, immigrants, black folks, indigenous folks, Latinos, people of color of all stripes, Asian Americans, younger people, older people…”

She left out thugs, antifa, BLM, felons, people here illegally, misfits, communists, socialists, America-haters, and she forgot to say she is promoting fascism, not stopping it.

If she thinks she is stopping fascists, why does she think it’s funny?

.@AOC: “Nov. is about stopping fascism … That's what Trump represents. … We’re going to have to stitch together women, gender-expanding people, immigrants, black folks, indigenous folks, Latinos, people of color of all stripes, Asian Americans, younger people, older people …" pic.twitter.com/iRDQZT4foo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2020