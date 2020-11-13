All the media calls election for senile Joe

Joe Biden was declared the winner of Georgia, and President Trump received the victory in North Carolina, bringing the total electoral votes to 306 for Biden and 232 for President Trump.

The media is deciding the election.

Five states flipped to “blue” this year, which President Trump won in 2016 – Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. According to published votes as of Friday afternoon, Trump is behind in these states by the following number vote tallies:

AZ – 10,988

GA – 14,166

MI – 146,123

PA – 63,421

WI – 20,540

President Trump won more votes than any sitting president in U.S. history, currently reported at 72,429,245 votes. (He won 62,980,160 votes in 2016.)

Joe Biden reportedly won 77,697,359 votes.

President Trump has not conceded the race, and the Trump campaign still has a multitude of lawsuits filed in various states, over allegations of ballot fraud and voting irregularities.

The state of Georgia has begun a recount of all ballots, which must be completed by next Wednesday.

However, Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer and Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) said there are several outstanding issues.

“You stated yesterday that the process would be ‘an audit, a recount and a recanvass all at once’ and would help ‘build public confidence,” they said in a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “However, the training and directives issued today do not comport with your stated goals yesterday and do not satisfy our concerns that gave rise to our request for a hand count in the first place,” wrote Shafer and Collins.

They are going to certify the election today before the hand count.

“Given that the audit and recount will necessarily still be ongoing, it is completely improper for counties to be directed to certify the accuracy of the results before the audit and hand count are completed,” they wrote. “We had expected to receive by yesterday the parameters for the hand count in order to provide sufficient time to the public of the process to be followed. However, your training and guidance were issued only within the last few hours and the counties are directed to start the audit tomorrow.”

They are also concerned about the way the ballots were collected, handled, and transported.

One of our observers at the hand count of the ballots ordered by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Does this inspire confidence? pic.twitter.com/jRoFCvqWoZ — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 13, 2020

“We are looking at the recount for our president, and if you tell me you can see what these people are doing and which box they’re putting this in … I mean, this is horrible for our integrity of our election process,” Knox said in the video, saying she was in Cobb County at Jim Miller Park and Event Center on Friday. She was filming the recount process—along with members of the media—from behind police tape with a note attached to it.