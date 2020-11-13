Mississippi Governor will fight any national lockdown

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will not cooperate with a Biden national lockdown. Senile Joe promised to push governors to lockdown their states, even though that has not stopped the virus in any situation.

“I’ve been asked that if the legal challenges that are currently being contemplated play out and the former vice president ultimately becomes the next president, then what is going to change? What I will tell you is, even based upon some of the things that I have heard and said from his campaign, I will tell you I don’t think much of anything’s gonna change with respect to the virus.”

“The fact is that we’re gonna try to work with whomever the president is, but we’re not gonna participate in a nation-wide lockdown. This notion that one of his advisers has said that all we really need is about a six-week national lockdown and we can slow down the spread of this virus is totally and completely beyond reasonableness. The people of Mississippi can’t just go home, shut down their small businesses, shut down their restaurants, shut down their gyms, shut down other small businesses for six weeks and just think that you can come back six weeks from now, flip a switch, and everything’s gonna be fine. That’s not the way the economy works.”

“We believe that while they may make recommendations, that in this country under the Stafford Act when you have emergencies – and this is clearly one of the longest-lasting emergencies in American history – that those emergencies have to be state-managed, locally executed and federally supported. And so I don’t believe that there’s any constitutional or statutory authority for any president to shut down Mississippi’s economy. We will certainly fight that if it becomes necessary.”

Lockdowns don’t work, certainly not in the United States. Americans have a free and independent spirit and they know the government is corrupt. The unionized agencies with their godless people can’t be trusted. At least that is how a lot of people feel.

As for masks, we don’t need them outside when no one is around. That is overreach but overreach seems to be something the left loves to do.

Biden’s advisors want a national lockdown. That will not go over well and is probably unconstitutional.