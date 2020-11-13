Beto says they lost in part because of “powerful memes”

Robert Francis O’Rourke, aka ‘Beto’ the fake Hispanic, sent an email to supporters explaining why they lost. It was because of “powerful memes and lies.”

Memes!

Hell, yes, it was memes and not the fact that he promised to go door-to-door and take everyone’s guns, especially ARs.

The left didn’t have any memes, he wrote. That is true. The leftists are terrible meme-makers since they have no sense of humor. Twitter and Facebook must agree with his idiocy since they banned the Capitalism page we posted on partly over satirical memes they said were dishonest. They think people won’t understand they are satirical.

He listed a whole slew of complaints that he says led to the left’s failures in Texas and none of them involve their awful policies or his bizarre speeches.

Latest @BetoORourke email to supporters goes long on Dem lessons from last week in Texas: pic.twitter.com/BJJOSXaKon — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) November 12, 2020