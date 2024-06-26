All Wikileaks’ DNC Emails Were Deleted to Free Assange

Part of the deal to free Julain Assange included deleting the leaked DNC files!

The case against Julian Assange rested on his allegedly encouraging Private Bradley Manning to download secret military files. Although unrelated to that charge, the Democrat National Committee files were deleted — all 20,000 of them.

The power of the DNC and Hillary Clinton to erase history.

In August 2018, the Democratic National Committee served Wikileaks via Twitter. The case was filed in a New York City court. The suit claimed publishing its emails in 2016 violated federal copyright laws and the Trade Secrets Act.

The DNC accused the site of working with the Trump campaign and Russia to swing the 2016 election in Donald Trump’s favor.

It was a stunt, and a judge dismissed it.

KimDotCom posited a theory at the time. He said he knows Russia didn’t do it, and the Mueller indictment of 12 Russians [the troll farm lawsuit] is a scam initiated by Hillary Clinton. “Mueller is a political hitman tasked to end Trump,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hillary once said she wanted Julian Assange droned.

There could be more to those emails than we will ever know now.

All 20,000 leaked DNC emails have just been removed from Wikileaks. This is part of a deal with Biden’s DOJ. Now everything makes sense. pic.twitter.com/Teg5Krzn5e — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 26, 2024

RUSSIAN HACK OR LEAK?

The DNC claimed their servers were hacked, but many believed it was a leak. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher thought it was a leak and visited Julian Assange. He claimed it was “an inside job.”

An article written by Patrick Lawrence for the liberal/far-left magazine The Nation presented powerful evidence that the DNC was not hacked; the emails were leaked.

If true, that put the lie to the entire Russia conspiracy that had crippled the Trump presidency. It greatly harmed our relations with Russia.

The intelligence community, which thinks the DNC was hacked, has never examined the actual computers. Instead, they relied on Crowdstrike’s results. And for all their efforts at looking for Russians under every rock, no one presented proof.

No evidence has been presented to prove it is a hack, yet all now assume it was. He expressed outrage over the media’s role as “indefensibly corrupt.”

As Mr. Lawrence put it:

The evolution of public discourse in the year since is worthy of scholarly study: Possibilities became allegations, and these became probabilities. Then, the probabilities turned into certainties, and these evolved into what are now taken to be established truths. By my reckoning, it required a few days to a few weeks to advance from each of these stages to the next. This was accomplished via the indefensibly corrupt manipulations of language repeated incessantly in our leading media.

He continued: Lost in a year that often appeared to veer into our peculiarly American kind of hysteria is the absence of any credible evidence of what happened last year and who was responsible for it. It is tiresome to note, but none has been made available. Instead, we are urged to accept the word of institutions and senior officials with long records of deception. These officials profess “high confidence” in their “assessment” as to what happened in the spring and summer of last year—this standing as their authoritative judgment.

Mr. Lawrence wrote that forensic investigators, intelligence analysts, system designers, program architects, and computer scientists of long experience and strongly credentialed have presented evidence that there was no hack of the Democratic National Committee’s system on July 5 last year—not by the Russians, not by anyone else.

Conveniently, the deletions are happening now, before a possible Trump presidency and potential investigations.

