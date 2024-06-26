Researchers Get Paid to Look for White Supremacy in Milk

Taxpayers will fund a new study to determine the connection between milk and colonialism for Oxford University. Milk might be racist and a white supremacist power grab, forcing people to drink it for centuries.

This is the world of the clowns, but the clowns are serious.

One of the professors involved in the project said that milk stems from Northern Europe. It is how “white supremacism” is imposed on other cultures. That is according to GB News.

According to the Daily Mail, this new project, “Milking it: colonialism, heritage & everyday engagement with dairy,” has won funding from the Arts and Humanities Research Council.

They are studying the political nature of milk.

The new taxpayer-funded research aims to unearth the links between “milk and colonialism.”

Academic professors, funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, will examine the “political nature of this everyday substance.”

Part of the research will focus on studying “milk-related” content at the History of Science Museum in Oxford.

They didn’t say how much it would cost, but it’s too much, whatever the cost.

They introduced it saying; “By focusing on communities intersecting industry, aid, and government regulation, the project aims to center on heritage as a vital framework for understanding how colonial legacies influence contemporary issues and affect people’s lives. “Through milk diaries, archival research, and participatory podcasting, it will investigate historical engagement with milk, building networks with consumers and producers in Britain and Kenya. “The project will question both the imagined and real aspects of milk, revealing the intimate and political nature of this everyday substance.”

It’s gibberish and gobbledegook. It’s also hatred of white people. White supremacy is an invented term. For the most part, white liberals concocted it to diminish white people.

The museum stated that the project aims to center on heritage as a vital framework for understanding how colonial legacies influence contemporary issues and affect people’s lives.

