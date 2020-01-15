All You Need to Know About Last Night’s Democrat Debate

CNN appeared to take Warren’s side during the debate and it riled up the left. The leftists are now starting to understand what conservatives knew all along about CNN. #CNNisfakenews and #CNNistrash are trending, even into today.

Joe Biden was avoided during much of the debate, which gave him less opportunity to embarrass himself.

The ex-mayor of South Bend was on stage making grand pronouncements about world affairs, and that was just silly.

Klobuchar was Klobauchar, all the worse for her.

Steyer didn’t have much speaking time, but we know what his answer was to every question — climate change. That’s despite the fact that he made money not living up to his alleged principles.

It was so hard to stay awake during the snoozefest.

CHIEF WARREN

Elizabeth Warren says she’ll make a good Commander in Chief because she visited troops, her brothers were military, and she will remove all U.S. troops from the Middle East. When asked about ISIS, she didn’t have an answer.

“We need to get our combat troops out,” says Sen. Elizabeth Warren about whether as president she would leave or withdraw combat troops from the Middle East. “We should stop asking our military to solve problems that cannot be solved militarily.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/u85O3ci30c — CNN (@CNN) January 15, 2020

Warren supports Trump trade deal but says Trump is bad on trade. Huh?

As usual, the socialist says U.S. Corporations are corrupt, and her wealth tax will “build the economy.” It’s hard to imagine how. In fact, she says, her freebies will bring down the debt [as we head for Venezuela].

Sen. @ewarren: Free college and “universal child-care” will “bring down the national debt” pic.twitter.com/fzSK95Ssam — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

BERNIE’S CLUELESS ON FOREIGN AFFAIRS & MONEY

Bernie was asked about ISIS. He called for an international coalition which we already have. It’s known famously as NATO. Sanders was clueless on how to stop ISIS, but he does want to “bring the world together.”

Here’s the scary thing, all trade deals must have climate change in it.

Sanders: I don’t support the USMCA “because it does not even have the phrase ‘climate change’ in it.” pic.twitter.com/HC2aul77AS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

Bet you didn’t know we need to rebuild the State Department and the U.N. as part of our foreign policy? Bernie does want to rebuild the U.N. and State Department, into what, we can only guess.

.@BernieSanders on his foreign policy: “Our job is to rebuild the United Nations, rebuild the State Department” pic.twitter.com/B5Kjd29tlD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

You will be happy to know that Bernie will raise taxes very fairly, even on people who only make $29,000 a year. But, that ‘not rich person’ will make money on Bernie’s commie healthcare plan for foreigners from around the world.

Bernie Sanders just admitted he wants to raise taxes on Americans making $29,000 a year. The average family would pay $1,200 more in taxes every year to cover the cost of Sanders’ “Medicare for All” system giving free health care to illegal aliens. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/sa27hTxzli — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2020

The Burning Bernie Question

Bernie denies telling Warren a woman can’t be elected president. Somehow blames Trump for CNN’s report which again he denies [not in video clip].

CNN: “Sen. Sanders, I do want to be clear here, you’re saying that you never told senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?”

SANDERS: “That is correct.”

CNN: “Sen. Warren, what did you think when senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” pic.twitter.com/BZ1NajmQE9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

More on CNN’s Idiotic Question

Warren says she “disagrees“ with Bernie’s answer but doesn’t want to fight with Bernie. So who’s not telling the truth? Moderators don’t press Warren and that was ridiculous. Sanders looked dumb trying to refute Warren and is obviously annoyed.

The extended answer from the phoniest woman ever:

That was a meaningless, self-serving answer as she nosedives in the polls into oblivion.

BIDEN’S BRAIN IS SHOT AFTER 30-40 MINUTES

Joe Biden struggles with the math of a trip he made for years and years.

Math must be hard for Joe Biden. The round trip from Washington, D.C. to Wilmington, Delaware is not 500 miles. The round trip from Washington, D.C. to Wilmington, Delaware is not 250 miles. After all these years, you think he’d know the actual distance.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/pZ9YD3RgaJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 15, 2020

The former Vice President will not withdraw the troops and appears to understand terrorism is still a threat.

Biden sounded befuddled on drug prices.

Biden was able to sound somewhat normal for a little over a half-hour, then he sounded like this:

Here’s a supercut. Biden is still crazy:

Supercut: Biden stumbles his way through the final Democratic debate pic.twitter.com/d1S7mYNXCx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

ST. PETE AND AMY

Mayor Pete and Senator Klobuchar ganged up on Warren on health care costs.

Mayor Pete wants to “roll back” Trump’s corporate tax cut. The moderators don’t point out the surging economy in its wake.

Free child care for those who can’t afford children, says commie Pete.

Mayor Pete wants to work with our “partners” to ensure Iran doesn’t get a nuke, and he wants to “move on” from fossil fuels. Fossil fuels are so over. Empty answers, no solutions.

Senator Klobuchar would “bring people together“ to prevent Iran’s nukes. Empty answers, no solutions.

HOW THE HAY DID STEYER GET ON STAGE?

Steyer answers every question with climate change. What do you think about sending our military into harm’s way, Tom? Tom, “Australian wildfires!”

HUH? @TomSteyer gets asked about the authorization of military force, and sending our military men and women into harms way. He proceeds to talk about the Australian wildfires.#DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/1E1DtKsRjt — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) January 15, 2020

COMMENTS FROM OBSERVERS

As Democrats demand price controls on drugs and healthcare, worth resending out this Tweet, and the achievements America’s amazing, innovative health-care market has notched. #DemocraticDebate https://t.co/3FLXxNk0yP — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) January 15, 2020

Updated Debate Word Count: “Freedom” — 0 “Liberty” — 0 “Impeach” — 7 “Free” — 12 “Universal” — 7 “Climate” — 36 “Trump” — 66https://t.co/wqKpiEtfkj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

Van Jones says that as a Democrat, “Tonight for me was dispiriting. Democrats are going to have to do better than what we saw tonight. There was [nobody] I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ZnjJ9mnDjz — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2020

It was another unsuccessful Snooze-along.