All You Need to Know About Last Night's Democrat Debate

By
M. Dowling
-
0

CNN appeared to take Warren’s side during the debate and it riled up the left. The leftists are now starting to understand what conservatives knew all along about CNN. #CNNisfakenews and #CNNistrash are trending, even into today.

Joe Biden was avoided during much of the debate, which gave him less opportunity to embarrass himself.

The ex-mayor of South Bend was on stage making grand pronouncements about world affairs, and that was just silly.

Klobuchar was Klobauchar, all the worse for her.

Steyer didn’t have much speaking time, but we know what his answer was to every question — climate change. That’s despite the fact that he made money not living up to his alleged principles.

It was so hard to stay awake during the snoozefest.

CHIEF WARREN

Elizabeth Warren says she’ll make a good Commander in Chief because she visited troops, her brothers were military, and she will remove all U.S. troops from the Middle East. When asked about ISIS, she didn’t have an answer.

Warren supports Trump trade deal but says Trump is bad on trade. Huh?

As usual, the socialist says U.S. Corporations are corrupt, and her wealth tax will “build the economy.” It’s hard to imagine how. In fact, she says, her freebies will bring down the debt [as we head for Venezuela].

BERNIE’S CLUELESS ON FOREIGN AFFAIRS & MONEY

Bernie was asked about ISIS. He called for an international coalition which we already have. It’s known famously as NATO. Sanders was clueless on how to stop ISIS, but he does want to “bring the world together.”

Here’s the scary thing, all trade deals must have climate change in it.

Bet you didn’t know we need to rebuild the State Department and the U.N. as part of our foreign policy? Bernie does want to rebuild the U.N. and State Department, into what, we can only guess.

You will be happy to know that Bernie will raise taxes very fairly, even on people who only make $29,000 a year. But, that ‘not rich person’ will make money on Bernie’s commie healthcare plan for foreigners from around the world.

The Burning Bernie Question

Bernie denies telling Warren a woman can’t be elected president. Somehow blames Trump for CNN’s report which again he denies [not in video clip].

More on CNN’s Idiotic Question

Warren says she “disagrees“ with Bernie’s answer but doesn’t want to fight with Bernie. So who’s not telling the truth? Moderators don’t press Warren and that was ridiculous. Sanders looked dumb trying to refute Warren and is obviously annoyed.

The extended answer from the phoniest woman ever:

That was a meaningless, self-serving answer as she nosedives in the polls into oblivion.

BIDEN’S BRAIN IS SHOT AFTER 30-40 MINUTES

Joe Biden struggles with the math of a trip he made for years and years.

The former Vice President will not withdraw the troops and appears to understand terrorism is still a threat.

Biden sounded befuddled on drug prices.

Biden was able to sound somewhat normal for a little over a half-hour, then he sounded like this:

Here’s a supercut. Biden is still crazy:

ST. PETE AND AMY

Mayor Pete and Senator Klobuchar ganged up on Warren on health care costs.

Mayor Pete wants to “roll back” Trump’s corporate tax cut. The moderators don’t point out the surging economy in its wake.

Free child care for those who can’t afford children, says commie Pete.

Mayor Pete wants to work with our “partners” to ensure Iran doesn’t get a nuke, and he wants to “move on” from fossil fuels. Fossil fuels are so over. Empty answers, no solutions.

Senator Klobuchar would “bring people together“ to prevent Iran’s nukes. Empty answers, no solutions.

HOW THE HAY DID STEYER GET ON STAGE?

Steyer answers every question with climate change. What do you think about sending our military into harm’s way, Tom? Tom, “Australian wildfires!”

COMMENTS FROM OBSERVERS

It was another unsuccessful Snooze-along.

