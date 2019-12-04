All You Need to Know About Today’s Impeachment Hearings

The impeachment hearings today will take place before the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Jerrold Nadler who pre-determined there would be an impeachment in November of 2018, well before this Ukraine incident.

The House Intelligence Committee has voted to approve its report in a partisan vote, claiming the evidence supporting President Trump’s misconduct and obstruction of justice is “overwhelming.” The 300-page document will now go to the House Judiciary Committee. However, there are no first-hand accounts or witnesses except the Ukraine President who said there was no quid pro quo.

The closest the Democrats on the intel committee came to a fact witness was Amb. Gordon Sondland who said he assumed there was a quid pro quo.

Wednesday’s hearing, which will begin at 10 a.m. EST, will feature a panel of four constitutional law professors: Noah Feldman of Harvard University, Pamela Karlan of Stanford University, Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina and Jonathan Turley of George Washington University.

All of them except Turley are progressive Democrats. We have already summarized their prejudices and included there opening statements on this link.

‘WORSE THAN THE MISCONDUCT OF ANY PRIOR PRESIDENT”

Without a crime, Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina law professor will say, “The president’s serious misconduct, including bribery, soliciting a personal favor from a foreign leader in exchange for his exercise of power, and obstructing justice and Congress are worse than the misconduct of any prior president.” That is according to his opening statement.

Karlan is a radical as is Feldman who wanted to impeach Trump over an ad and a tweet.

A “SCAM”

Rep. Steve Scalise called it a “scam with a predetermined outcome.”

Let’s be clear: 16 Dems on the Judiciary Committee already voted to impeach the President back in July. Tomorrow’s hearing is an orchestrated scam against @realDonaldTrump with a pre-determined outcome. This has been their plan since Day 1. Don’t let them tell you otherwise. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 4, 2019

THE BREAKDOWN OF THE CHARGES

The first charge is that the President solicited the help of a foreign government to influence the 2020 election, but that’s not impeachable even it were true. The evidence does not even establish that.

The second charge is using the power of the office of the President to obstruct the House, but that is merely a process charge. It’s an inter-branch argument and doesn’t go to the merits. It’s a dangerous concept. The legislature is not supreme. The judicial branch mediates between those two branches.

The third charge concerns the suspension of aid. Democrats claim it is impeachable. However, the aid was released in time. Besides, aid has been held from Pakistan, Honduras, all of Central America, Lebanon, and so on. It’s a ridiculous argument, end of story.