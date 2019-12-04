Dem law expert wanted to impeach over a debunked story, an ad & a tweet

During the impeachment hearing snoozefest Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, Americans will hear from three constitutional law ‘experts’ representing Democrats and one constitutional expert representing Republicans, Jonathan Turley.

All of the Democrats’ lawyers — Pamela Karlan of Stanford University, Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina, Noah Feldman of Harvard University — are progressive Democrats who are on the record criticizing the President.

One of them is Noah Feldman, a Harvard law professor, who wanted to impeach the President for: the pardoning of Sheriff Joe Arpaio; for tweeting about Obama wiretapping his phones; over the debunked BuzzFeed story about Trump directing Michael Cohen to lie under oath; and an ad for Mar-A-Lago that showed up on a government website.

Think of that nonsense in the context of when the Founding Fathers reluctantly put the impeachment clause into the Constitution. It was in response to Benedict Arnold who betrayed the new nation and tried to surrender West Point to the British.

Then we have Pamela Karlan, a radical leftist, who is anti-ICE. She will testify today:

One of the Democrats’ new impeachment witnesses is on video slandering the brave men and women of ICE as “bad things to fear.” This is the radical liberal the Democrats have summoned to help push their impeachment hoax tomorrow. How much more scam-like can this get?? pic.twitter.com/bCo44GzH2O — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 4, 2019

Let’s not forget Michael Gerhardt who is a CNN legal analyst, need we say more?

Karlan has already made up her mind and you can read her opening statement here. Gerhardt has made up his mind. Feldman can’t wait to say it’s a case of high crimes and misdemeanors.

IT SHOULD BE USED FOR BENEDICT ARNOLDS, NOT DONALD TRUMP

Back during the Clinton era, Jerry Nadler, in a floor speech, said, “The effect of impeachment is to overturn the will of the voters.” He said we must not support an impeachment by only one party. [Actually, Clinton’s impeachment was bipartisan and he did commit crimes. There is no crime in the Trump case.]

