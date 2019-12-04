Trump abruptly cancels presser after world leaders are caught mocking him

President Trump slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday as “two-faced” after video surfaced of some of the world’s top leaders at the NATO summit in London appearing to laugh at his expense.
Asked about the video during a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump said of Trudeau, “he’s two-faced.”
TRUMP ON TRUDEAU: “He’s Two Faced”
Then calls him out on defense spending:
“It’s Canada, they have money and they should be paying 2%, so I called him out on that and I’m sure he wasn’t happy about it and that’s the way it is”
Standing up for America 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NDNUYXE18L
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 4, 2019
He canceled his planned news conference with reporters in London.
“When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington,” Trump tweeted. “We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all!”
….Just finished meetings with Turkey and Germany. Heading to a meeting now with those countries that have met their 2% GOALS, followed by meetings with Denmark and Italy….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2019
They appear to be mocking the President without naming him in this clip. The priggish Trudeau ia two-faced. Trudeau is a proven backstabber. Maybe he should just concentrate on paying his bills.
.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP
— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019
Trump is a pain in the butt to globalists because he doesn’t let them screw us! Hooray for him!
MAGA 2020
The pain in the butts are the Dems with their communists ways and the way they trash our country and really don’t care about the great people who live here. They love the muslims, mexicans they could care less about us.