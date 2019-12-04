Trump abruptly cancels presser after world leaders are caught mocking him

President Trump slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday as “two-faced” after video surfaced of some of the world’s top leaders at the NATO summit in London appearing to laugh at his expense.

Asked about the video during a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump said of Trudeau, “he’s two-faced.”

TRUMP ON TRUDEAU: “He’s Two Faced” Then calls him out on defense spending: “It’s Canada, they have money and they should be paying 2%, so I called him out on that and I’m sure he wasn’t happy about it and that’s the way it is” Standing up for America 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NDNUYXE18L — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 4, 2019

He canceled his planned news conference with reporters in London.

“When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington,” Trump tweeted. “We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all!”

….Just finished meetings with Turkey and Germany. Heading to a meeting now with those countries that have met their 2% GOALS, followed by meetings with Denmark and Italy…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2019

They appear to be mocking the President without naming him in this clip. The priggish Trudeau ia two-faced. Trudeau is a proven backstabber. Maybe he should just concentrate on paying his bills.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019