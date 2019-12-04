Trump abruptly cancels presser after world leaders are caught mocking him

By
M. Dowling
-
2

President Trump slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday as “two-faced” after video surfaced of some of the world’s top leaders at the NATO summit in London appearing to laugh at his expense.

Asked about the video during a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump said of Trudeau, “he’s two-faced.”

He canceled his planned news conference with reporters in London.

“When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington,” Trump tweeted. “We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all!”

They appear to be mocking the President without naming him in this clip. The priggish Trudeau ia two-faced. Trudeau is a proven backstabber. Maybe he should just concentrate on paying his bills.

