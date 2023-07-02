Allegations Trump Pressured Arizona Gov. Ducey in 2020

The CIA media outlet, The Washington Post, reported that Donald Trump pressured Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to find 10,000 fraudulent votes. Indeed, what’s wrong with finding fraudulent votes? He only needed 10,000 to win Arizona.

Mike Pence doesn’t remember any pressure.

“I did check in with, not only Gov. Ducey, but other governors and states that were going through the legal process of reviewing their election results, but there was no pressure involved,” Pence said of the former president in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” reports CNN.

The concocted charges are looking more and more Soviet.

The WaPo outlet reports:

In a phone call in late 2020, President Donald Trump tried to pressure Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to overturn the state’s presidential election results, saying that if enough fraudulent votes could be found it would overcome Trump’s narrow loss in Arizona, according to three people familiar with the call.

Trump also repeatedly asked Vice President Mike Pence to call Ducey and prod him to find the evidence to substantiate Trump’s claims of fraud, according to two of these people. Pence called Ducey several times to discuss the election, they said, though he did not follow Trump’s directions to pressure the governor.

These spurious allegations won’t stop. Let’s not look at Hunter taking millions from Chinese communists and others, speeding at 172 mph while smoking crack en route to a bender and prostitutes. Let’s not look at Joe Biden, the Big Guy, and his brother, James.

Hunter even provided all the evidence and a confession.

Getting back to WaPo:

Ducey told reporters in December 2020 that he and Trump had spoken, but he declined to disclose the contents of the call then or in the more than two years since. Although he disagreed with Trump about the outcome of the election, Ducey has sought to avoid a public battle with Trump.

Ducey described the “pressure” he was under after Trump’s loss to a prominent Republican donor over a meal in Arizona earlier this year, according to the donor, who like others interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. The account was confirmed by others aware of the call. Ducey told the donor he was surprised that special counsel Jack Smith’s team had not inquired about his phone calls with Trump and Pence as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the former president’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, the donor said.

There is no tape of the call. So what we have here is an anonymous donor, some anonymous people on a call, and hearsay from Gov, Ducey who never said a word about it.

Ducey wouldn’t comment on the article, and Trump said the election was stolen. A Trump spokesman said Trump should be credited for “doing the right thing — working to make sure that all the fraud was investigated and dealt with.”

The media is desperate to get rid of Donald Trump. Can you blame them? He wants to Make America Great Again and they’ve worked so hard to make it awful here.

