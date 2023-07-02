EV Makers Warn Biden EPA Mandates Are “Not Achievable”

Biden’s EPA rules governing tailpipe emissions are impossible, and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI) has taken notice. In a leaked draft memo this week, they assert that the administration’s proposal is “neither reasonable nor achievable in the timeframe provided.”

Where will the minerals come from? We gave away our hard rock mining to foreign nations and the processing to China. The minerals we need for the batteries — lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite — are under the control of the communist Chinese government, as Daily Caller reports.

In June 2021, President Biden promised his regime a “whole of government” approach to developing necessary mining capacity and supply chains in alliance with friendly countries outside of China. Biden’s turning our transportation and national security over to China.

Progress on his promise is almost non-existent, but he’s moving ahead with the mandates as if the nation is ready for it.

In the memo, AAI refers to the proposed EPA regulation as a “de facto EV mandate.” The EPA says the regulation is designed to end up with EVs totaling 2/3rds of all cars made in the U.S. by 2032. That’s in only nine years. They make up 6% now.

AAI points to the assumption claiming the government will continue to expand consumer subsidies so eventually, their benefits will exceed the cost of the battery. The battery won’t cost the automakers a thing. “These assumptions are not realistic,” AAI responds politely. It’s a lie, to be blunt.

AAI points out further that, while developing this “de facto mandate” for EV manufacturing in the U.S., the EPA “proposes NO requirements to ensure that charging and refueling infrastructure will be available at homes, businesses, public event venues, highway corridors, transportation hubs or other public locations.”

Ironically, while touting green energy, Biden’s energy secretary Granholm ran short of chargers.

According to NPR, the energy chief recently went on what she called the “people-powered summer road trip.” She wanted to show how fabuously a road trip works in an EV. She kept running out of chargers in her $60,000 EV. It is what we can all look forward to.

