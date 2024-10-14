Kamala, Most UnAmerican Candidate for President in US History

Kamala’s divisive, dishonest take on America is unbefitting a presidential candidate. This should exclude her from running. In a normal country, it would. Most citizens in the country have European blood, and that includes minorities.

She’s regurgitating communist Howard Zinn’s People’s History. Zinn said Europeans did nothing good, and the Indians were perfect. Europeans spread disease as if they had a clue about how diseases spread.

As for stolen land, there was no country, and Indians were mostly nomads. There also weren’t very many of them.

Kamala spews hate speech towards Indigenous Europeans and founding Americans and calls it the truth.

This is who wants to be president of the United States. Can you feel the joy?

She hates America, and she’s racist and misogynist.

Kamala Harris went full racist on Columbus Day. Calling out White Europeans. Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Dutch colonized parts of America, at the same time as the English. We aren’t colonizers. We are settlers. Every single one of you. What the hell is she? pic.twitter.com/HqmF7nzxyv — The Constitutionalist (@WeWillBeFree24) October 14, 2024