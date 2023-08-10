Alleged Massive 2020 Election Fraud Exposed in Michigan!

by Mark Schwendau

An exclusive news report in The Gateway Pundit as reported by Benjamin Wetmore and Patty McMurray with input from Phil O’Halloran, Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party’s Election Integrity Committee, and Lori Skibo, Director of the Michigan GOP’s Poll Challenger Program, has jaws dropping.

The story began way back in October of 2020, before the November General Election, when on October 8, 2020, Muskegon, Michigan City Clerk Ann Meisch noticed a female (Brianna Hawkins) dropping off between 8,000-10,000 completed voter registration applications at the city clerk’s office. A police document reveals that Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch and Deputy Clerk Kimberly Young contacted the police on October 16, 2020.

The Muskegon Police Department was asked to investigate this oddity. According to the Michigan State Police report, Mr. Fabus asked for Michigan State Police assistance with a joint investigation of alleged voter fraud being conducted by the Muskegon Police Department and the Attorney General. Tom Fabus is Chief of Investigations for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office. He then worked in cooperation with First Lieutenant Mike Anderson of the Muskegon Police Department. An investigative task force was formed, and an investigation was initiated.

The importance of this story is what Meisch, the country clerk, reported may have been just the tip of the iceberg. For as Michigan State Senator Ruth Johnson, who is a former Secretary of State, told the Gateway Pundit: “My estimate is over 800,000 ballot applications were sent to non-qualified voters in Michigan, including many individuals who moved or died, and even some individuals who were underage or non-citizens. Many were sent to people who had moved out of state.”

The Gateway Pundit and many other conservative websites have consistently held that there were unexplainable statistical anomalies in the 2020 election relative to absentee ballot data. When the term “systematic voter fraud” has been used, giving credit to Joe Biden’s admission in October of 2020, one instance of this suspicion has been trends across the state of Michigan, which appears to show systemic voter fraud among absentee ballots, a trend or pattern if you will.

Joe Biden did brag about having “the most extensive and inclusive VOTER FRAUD organization” in history.

Interestingly, the tip from Muskegon City Clerk Meisch was referred to the FBI. Just like the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell,” there’s no evidence the FBI did anything to investigate Meisch’s observation. It was reported that Bill Barr appointed DOJ attorney overseeing election fraud cases was notorious for political persecution against conservatives.

Former President Trump is under attack (indictments) for his right to free speech, claiming the 2020 election was stolen. This latest news report exclusively broken by the Gateway Pundit will go a long way in blowing the “Big Lie” as being the absolute “Big Lie,” meaning the actual “Big Lie” is there was no election fraud in 2020.

One cannot help but wonder if this is the second crack in the dam of misinformation after the reveals of the Hunter Biden money coming into the Biden family worldwide.

