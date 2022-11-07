During a brief interview with Rossiya 1 channel on Sunday, Russia’s spy chief Sergey Naryshkin said he has “indirect confirmation” that a message from then-UK PM Liz Truss to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was about the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The message sent by Truss was simply, “It’s done.”

“I only have indirect confirmation that all this has grounds under it,” the spy chief responded.

In late October, according to the foreign ministry, “British specialists” from the Royal Navy, based in the Ukrainian city of Ochakov, “took part in planning, supporting and executing” the attack on the pipelines.

London responded to the accusations with a tweet, claiming that Moscow was “peddling false claims of an epic scale.”

KIM DOTCOM

Last week, Finnish-German tech businessman and social media personality Kim Dotcom claimed on Twitter that Truss messaged “It’s done” to Blinken “a minute after the pipeline blew up and before anybody else knew.”

A minute would be unbelievably fast.

The entrepreneur didn’t provide any proof. He suggested that Moscow based its accusations on hacking the UK PM’s phone. Kim Dotcom believes China hacked the phone.

Allegedly, the hackers got a year’s worth of detailed information on her phone.

The Kim Dotcom thread is interesting. While “It’s done” could mean anything, it was allegedly within minutes of the explosions. In any case, our administration and the UK administrations are incompetent, and it is plausible. Russia blowing up its pipeline seems illogical.

🧵It’s done🧵 Sergey Naryshkin, the Russian spy chief, revealed that he has “indirect confirmation” that the message “It’s done” from former UK Prime Minister @trussliz to @SecBlinken was sent shortly after the Nord Stream pipelines blew up. Let’s explore what “indirect” means. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) November 6, 2022

