Dems to America, Pre-Election: “There Is No More Drilling”

While stumping for the unelected despotic governor of New York – Kathy Hochul – Biden told a climate activist in the crowd, “No more drilling. There is no more drilling.” He made the remarks as a person in the crowd said, “Five more years of offshore drilling! Not on the Atlantic or the Pacific. But in the Antarctic and off the Gulf of Mexico.” Biden then said, “That was before I was president. We’re trying to work on that, get it done.”

This follows Biden saying he will wipe out coal all across America. As we know, we have no energy to replace it. Our energy sector is also a big source of our wealth.

While gas prices are again soaring, the inept politician in the Oval Office, stumping for a smiling and nodding Kathy Hochul, said he would not drill.

This is the Democrat message coming up to Tuesday’s election. We will have no oil, gas, or coal. Clearly, wind and solar cannot substitute, even if they were as ready as they could be. What will we power all those electric cars with? It’s going to be especially difficult since we have to outsource wind and solar to Maoist China.

Biden to what is presumably a climate protester in the audience: “No more drilling. There is no more drilling. I haven’t formed any new drilling.” pic.twitter.com/mXBB2Kn1j6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 7, 2022

This guy’s another one. He comes out of retirement to scream at us about democracy when we are a Constitutional Republic. Biden is destroying the country. He must be stopped.

Obama: “I understand democracy may not seem like a top priority right now when gas and grocery prices are high… We’ve seen throughout history what happens when you give up on democracy. We can see it in other countries where gov’t tells you what books you can read.” pic.twitter.com/Wsi1Ek0fdA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 5, 2022

