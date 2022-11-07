Dems to America, Pre-Election: “There Is No More Drilling”

By
M Dowling
-
4
207

While stumping for the unelected despotic governor of New York – Kathy Hochul – Biden told a climate activist in the crowd, “No more drilling. There is no more drilling.” He made the remarks as a person in the crowd said, “Five more years of offshore drilling! Not on the Atlantic or the Pacific. But in the Antarctic and off the Gulf of Mexico.” Biden then said, “That was before I was president. We’re trying to work on that, get it done.”

This follows Biden saying he will wipe out coal all across America. As we know, we have no energy to replace it. Our energy sector is also a big source of our wealth.

While gas prices are again soaring, the inept politician in the Oval Office, stumping for a smiling and nodding Kathy Hochul, said he would not drill.

This is the Democrat message coming up to Tuesday’s election. We will have no oil, gas, or coal. Clearly, wind and solar cannot substitute, even if they were as ready as they could be. What will we power all those electric cars with? It’s going to be especially difficult since we have to outsource wind and solar to Maoist China.

This guy’s another one. He comes out of retirement to scream at us about democracy when we are a Constitutional Republic. Biden is destroying the country. He must be stopped.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
8 minutes ago

Eventually I see the Supreme Court ruling that the Government does not have this kind of authority to destroy a key and vital industry without a vote of the Congress.

0
Reply
John Vieira
John Vieira
42 minutes ago

Remember when obama speaks that “It is honourable to deceive the infidel….” ’nuff’ said….

1
Reply
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
50 minutes ago

Gas prices are rising and there will be a lot of democrats freezing this winter. Biden should be arrested for treason.

2
Reply
John Vieira
John Vieira
40 minutes ago
Reply to  lalasayswhat

Unfortunately….they will not freeze alone…they do NOT love their own followers either….

0
Reply
