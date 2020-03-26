Almost final coronavirus bill still includes one really bad item

The Senate coronavirus Senate bill is here but still has to be debated. The Pelosi wish list is gone it appears. Mandatory early voting, requirements that federal agencies review their usage of “minority banks,” and provisions curbing airlines’ carbon emissions, all gone.

Senator Ben Sasse, R-Neb. introduced an amendment that will bar people from collecting more in unemployment benefits than they would have received on their job. It will fail since they will never get 60 votes.

Crazy Bernie won’t vote for it unless the clause is left in that gives people about $24 an hour in unemployment benefits, more than they would make working.

This is dangerous. If people make more not working, they won’t go back to work. How will that bring our economy back? They are playing with fire here.

The millions for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is still in the bill. Why? What does that have to do with the virus?

GOP National Spokesperson posted the good news:

What’s not in the Senate’s bipartisan coronavirus bill, Pelosi’s outrageous wish list 0 mentions of “diversity”

0 mentions of “emissions”

0 mentions of “early voting”

0 mentions of “climate change” Good! pic.twitter.com/EwQFlCb6nL — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 26, 2020