Always think of race first, before anything, in racist Loudon County schools









Loudon County school district wants kids to think of race first when they look at people. That’s the opposite of what Martin Luther King Jr. wanted. Doesn’t this make them racist?

The ideal is to look at all people as fellow human beings, our equals.

Video footage posted online shows a Virginia high school teacher appearing to berate a student for not acknowledging the race of two girls seen in a presentation slide.

The video, taken from a lecture at a Loudoun County Public School in Ashburn and posted on YouTube, shows a slide with two girls – one, a redheaded white girl, the other, a Black girl – standing back-to-back with the caption, “What is race?”

The teacher asks students what they see in the picture. An unidentified student says he sees “just two people chillin’.”

“Right, just two people. Nothing more to that picture?” the teachers asks.

“Nah, not really. Just two people chillin’,” the student reiterates.

“I don’t believe that you believe that,” the teacher says. “I don’t believe that you look at this as just two people.”

“It truly is just two people though, is it not?” the student replies.

After some discussion, the teacher berated the student, calling him “intentionally coy.” Then he told him what he should see – RACE!

The student had asked the teacher if he wanted him to say they were two different races and the teacher said he did.

“Well, at the end of the day, wouldn’t that just be feeding into the problem of looking at race instead of just acknowledging them as two normal people?” the student asks.

“No, it’s not. Because you can’t not look at, you can’t look at the people and not acknowledge that there are racial differences,” the teacher says.

The teacher is a racist. Skin color is one of those immutable characteristics that should never define the person’s character. It’s the character, not skin color. As it turns out, some are reporting the girls are of the same race. They are twins born of a white parent and a black parent.

This is critical race theory.

Listen:

