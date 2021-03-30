Major bites another government employee! Back to Delaware









Joe Biden’s German Shepherd bit another government employee only three weeks after he bit a security guard. Major was out for a walk when the mongrel bit a National Park Service employee.

Dr. Jill says he just nipped the employee. The only thing is the employee was taken to the White House Medical Unit for treatment. That makes us wonder.

It was alleged to be “out of an abundance of caution.”

Major was sent to Delaware after he bit the guard. It’s his Elba. While there, he was given some training with the Biden’s old dog, Champ.

Major is a rescue dog, but he was rescued from a very nice private shelter that never executes the dogs. The dogs roam around the White House grounds unleashed.

