Amazing Figures ID-ing the Establishment Trump Must Overcome

American historian Niall Ferguson presents a startling set of charts, surveys, and figures that identify the huge establishment forces that Trump is seeking to overcome.

He begins with the highly paid Ivy League elites, whose political and social priorities are dramatically different from those of the man in the street. They support rationing fuel, meat, and electricity to fight climate change and want to pay more taxes to accomplish this.

They have an almost 100% trust in the mainstream media.

Professor Ferguson shows how these same hivemind elites fully control the media, academia, and the corporate world.

Their donations are almost 100% to the Democrat party, even in the financial world.

The regular people, the working men of the NY Fire Department, and the US Marines give money to Trump. Donald Trump has accepted the courageous battle—he, David, to this Goliath. The regular people must support him if they are to win.

In the clip, Ferguson explains that the people who went to Ivy League universities or comparable elite universities and who have incomes above $150,000, and it compares their attitudes with the attitudes of ordinary Americans, and if you look down the list, you’ll see the enormous difference that has opened up between ordinary Americans and the Ivy League elite.

Huge percentages, up to 90% of Ivy League types favor rationing of gas, meat, and electricity to respond to the challenges of climate change. This is a minority position amongst regular people.

Insofar as you can back it out of political donations, political contributions, roughly 95% of the journalistic profession is democratic.

And in the academy, there are some fields, like anthropology and sociology, where it’s 100% there are literally no Republican donors in those fields. In fact, it’s above 80% in just about every field except engineering.

So the party controls the institutions of elite formation and propaganda. I mean- the media. The party also controls much of the economy. Corporate donations tilt overwhelmingly to the Democratic side. The counties that vote Democrat are overwhelmingly richer than the counties in the United States that vote Republican. So the party, as in the Soviet system, also controls the economy.

Just who and what is Mr Trump up against in his fight to regain the US presidency? In two days time Americans will have completed voting. In this video British American historian Niall Ferguson presents an amazing set of charts, surveys and figures that identify the huge…

