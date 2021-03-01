Amazon banned a conservative book as hate speech, & where is Justice Thomas?









Amazon banned conservative Ryan Anderson’s book critical of gender theory, “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement.

John Solomon’s Just the News reached out to Amazon over the ban on Anderson’s book, after the author was left wondering why. In response, Amazon peeps directed them to a page outlining their “Content Guidelines for Books.”

Under a section labeled “Offensive Content,” Amazon states that they “don’t sell certain content including content that we determine is hate speech, promotes the abuse or sexual exploitation of children, contains pornography, glorifies rape or pedophilia, advocates terrorism, or other material we deem inappropriate or offensive.”

Barnes & Noble still sells the book and this is the write-up:

Can a boy be “trapped” in a girl’s body? Can modern medicine “reassign” sex? Is our sex “assigned” to us in the first place? What is the most loving response to a person experiencing a conflicted sense of gender? What should our law say on matters of “gender identity”? When Harry Became Sally provides thoughtful answers to questions arising from our transgender moment. Drawing on the best insights from biology, psychology, and philosophy, Ryan Anderson offers a nuanced view of human embodiment, a balanced approach to public policy on gender identity, and a sober assessment of the human costs of getting human nature wrong. This book exposes the contrast between the media’s sunny depiction of gender fluidity and the often sad reality of living with gender dysphoria. It gives a voice to people who tried to “transition” by changing their bodies and found themselves no better off. Especially troubling are the stories told by adults who were encouraged to transition as children but later regretted subjecting themselves to those drastic procedures. As Anderson shows, the most beneficial therapies focus on helping people accept themselves and live in harmony with their bodies. This understanding is vital for parents with children in schools where counselors may steer a child toward transitioning behind their backs. Everyone has something at stake in the controversies over transgender ideology, when misguided “antidiscrimination” policies allow biological men into women’s restrooms and penalize Americans who hold to the truth about human nature. Anderson offers a strategy for pushing back with principle and prudence, compassion, and grace.

These Nazi-like digital book burners are the same people who banned the classics, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Tom Sawyer, To Kill a Mockingbird, Of Mice and Men, A Brave New World, Anne Frank: Diary of a Young Girl, 1984, and on and on.

If Amazon won’t sell books by conservatives over fake ‘hate speech,’ it’s all over for conservative books.

WHAT HAPPENED TO JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS

A popular documentary on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was banned from their streaming service this past week, during Black History Month.

The PBS documentary on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is “currently unavailable to watch” in the U.S. on Amazon’s video streaming service. It is unclear why the video is unavailable for streaming on Amazon, as well as PBS.

They’re shutting down a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, a Black Justice, during Black History Month.

The DVD version of “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words” ranks No. 1 in the “Documentary” and “Special Interest” categories.

We don’t know why, but we can guess in the absence of an explanation by Amazon.

