Dems’ President vs My President in Orlando









Democrat President Joe Biden, here he is, this is your President, Democrats, the 81 million vote man trying to name names.

Here he is demonizing our heroes:

President Biden says White supremacists are the greatest domestic terror threat in the US: “It’s complex, it’s wide-ranging and it’s real.” #BidenTownHall https://t.co/P1CFPNzLBl pic.twitter.com/dygwnLuXe1 — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021

He’s a racist:

“Minorities… don’t know how to use, know how to get online.”@JoeBiden is perpetuating a racist trope that minorities don’t know how to use the internet.#BidenTownhall pic.twitter.com/hsVuC02PdC — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) February 17, 2021

HERE IS MY PRESIDENT

President Trump said at CPAC, “We knew it would be bad, but we didn’t know it would be this bad.”

“In one month we went from American First to America last,” Donald Trump said.

The worst month of any presidency:

NOW – Trump at #CPAC: “Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in history. In just one short month, we have gone from America first to America last.”pic.twitter.com/l3oqbUZHxE — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 28, 2021

No new party:

Trump: “I am not starting a new party. That was fake news.” pic.twitter.com/Ry7kKb3o0G — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) February 28, 2021

He annihilated Biden over the vaccine.

“Joe Biden is only implementing the plan that we put in place, and if we had an honest media – which we don’t – they would say it loud and clear.”

JUST IN – “This election was rigged. And the Supreme Court didn’t want to do anything about it.” — Trump claims at CPAC 2021. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 28, 2021

JUST IN – Trump at CPAC: “Twitter, Google, and Facebook should be punished with major sanctions whenever they silence conservative voices.” — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 28, 2021

Trump: “The time has come to break up big tech monopolies and restore fair competition.” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/Qn7BeboKFQ — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) February 28, 2021

Trump rips Joe Biden for cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline: “He never talked about that during our debate because he wouldn’t have gotten away with it.” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/B62n3MKUl1 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) February 28, 2021

The audience at #CPAC chants “we love you” during Trump’s speech pic.twitter.com/s9rR0IHJtz — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) February 28, 2021

Donald Trump named all the Never Trumpers who voted to impeach him.

Trump harshly criticized the teacher unions for what they’ve done to children:

GREETED

The Boss is back in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/vue2ZKfRdc — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 28, 2021

WATCH: Trump supporters line the streets as the Trump train makes its way past the Hyatt Regency Orlando, where Trump will be making his first post-presidential speech on Sunday pic.twitter.com/GghrCDObmA — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 28, 2021

We’re still here. The entire front premises of the Hyatt is swimming with hundreds of conservatives to welcome President Trump to CPAC. pic.twitter.com/YjNokvFpji — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 28, 2021

TRUMP: "With your help we will take back the House. We will win the Senate. And then a Republican President will make a triumphant return to the White House. And I wonder who that will be." pic.twitter.com/i69jBxze7U — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2021

TRUMP: “I’m announcing that I will be actively working to elect strong, tough, and smart Republican leaders.” pic.twitter.com/JctnRT3kYU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2021

Related