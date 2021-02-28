Dems’ President vs My President in Orlando

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Democrat President Joe Biden, here he is, this is your President, Democrats, the 81 million vote man trying to name names.

Here he is demonizing our heroes:

He’s a racist:

HERE IS MY PRESIDENT

President Trump said at CPAC, “We knew it would be bad, but we didn’t know it would be this bad.”

“In one month we went from American First to America last,” Donald Trump said.

The worst month of any presidency:

No new party:

He annihilated Biden over the vaccine.

“Joe Biden is only implementing the plan that we put in place, and if we had an honest media – which we don’t – they would say it loud and clear.”

Donald Trump named all the Never Trumpers who voted to impeach him.

Trump harshly criticized the teacher unions for what they’ve done to children:

