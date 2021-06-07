Amazon driver beats elderly woman after ranting about her ‘white privilege



















An Amazon delivery driver was arrested after brutally beating an elderly California woman and it was all on tape.

Police apprehended 21-year-old Itzel Ramirez in Castro Valley, California, on Thursday and booked her on felony charges after she allegedly assaulted a 67-year-old woman who inquired about the status of her delivery.

THE STORY

KTVU-TV reported that the victim received an alert that her package had been delivered to the lobby of her apartment complex, but it wasn’t there. She saw the Amazon truck outside and asked the driver where it was. He said she’d get it soon but 15 minutes later while she waited in the lobby, it still wasn’t there. She went out and the driver, Ramirez, was still there. They began to argue.

Ramirez said something about her “white privilege,” and the elderly lady said, “You don’t need to be a b*tch about it,” and walked away.

That’s when Ramirez sucker-punched the elderly lady and continued to beat her, hitting her in the head and face ten times. The moron told the police it was “self-defense.

The surveillance footage appeared to prove otherwise.

Ramirez was booked on felony charges of battery involving serious bodily injury and elder abuse. She was being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

AMAZON RESPONDS

The company said Ramirez is no longer delivering packages for Amazon.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages. We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages,” Amazon said in a statement.

They were being serious.

