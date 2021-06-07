Blue check thinks Trump put his pants on backward – trended for hours

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Brandon Friedman, a blue check ‘occasional columnist’ for the trashy New York Daily News, which was bought for a dollar, shared the following video. He claimed Donald Trump had his pants on backwards last night based on a blurred video.

The clip was obviously tampered with and no one puts their pants on backwards. But still, the columnist thought it was real.

It trended for hours today, with other fools falling for it. The best part is they all looked stupid. It does explain a lot of the bad reporting in the media.

Apparently, he actually fell for it.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. An idiot like Brandon Friedman would probably think that not understanding the amount of Body Armor President Trump is probably wearing because there are crazy Liberals out there.

Leave a Reply