Blue check thinks Trump put his pants on backward – trended for hours



















Brandon Friedman, a blue check ‘occasional columnist’ for the trashy New York Daily News, which was bought for a dollar, shared the following video. He claimed Donald Trump had his pants on backwards last night based on a blurred video.

The clip was obviously tampered with and no one puts their pants on backwards. But still, the columnist thought it was real.

It trended for hours today, with other fools falling for it. The best part is they all looked stupid. It does explain a lot of the bad reporting in the media.

Others are noting this, but it can’t be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I’m wrong.pic.twitter.com/sRsoJVfyf8 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 6, 2021

Apparently, he actually fell for it.

