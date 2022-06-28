Zelenskyy Wants $5 billion a Month Just to Pay Personnel

The Group of Seven (G7) vows to provide support to Ukraine in all possible forms “for as long as it takes,” according to a draft communique of its ongoing summit, seen by Bloomberg.

The three-day meeting of the G7 leaders began on Sunday in Bavaria, Germany, with the Ukrainian conflict dominating the agenda.

“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” reads the draft of the leaders’ statement.

Ukraine is bleeding mostly US money that we have to borrow or print. At the same time, the US and Europe are in desperate straits over fuel and funds.

Zelenskyy is now calling for $5 billion dollars a month to pay his bureaucrats. That’s just for office personnel. That’s in addition to the $100 billion US and EU funds to keep the doomed military going.

This isn’t sustainable.

It’s Unsustainable

Ukraine has lost its ports and vast areas of land, leaving it a rump nation. They have zero chance of regaining territory.

It’s seriously harming the US dollar. We’re subsidizing a foreign government while we have sky-high inflation.

The people of Ukraine are forced to suffer a horrific tragedy and Zelenskyy won’t negotiate with Russia.

Americans don’t realize what is going on over there because of disinformation spread by people like secretary of state Blinken. Russia has overrun about a third of the country.

Blinken’s reasoning in the clip below isn’t accurate:

This distinction between “strategic” and “tactical” doesn’t make any sense. Unless it just means, every battlefield setback by Russia is an all-encompassing “strategic” failure, whereas every battlefield setback by Ukraine is just a minor “tactical” failure pic.twitter.com/VjGN5Fza45 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 27, 2022

Where are those Code Pink Women?

The US now meets every conceivable criteria for effectively being at war with Russia, except evidence of direct combat, and even the NYT acknowledges it has

basically no clue what the CIA “boots on the ground” have even been doing https://t.co/8xmNm3rzOq — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 26, 2022

So the NYT confirms that CIA and NATO “boots on the ground” have been in Ukraine all along, but two months ago you were a totally unhinged disinformation agent if you suspected this — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 26, 2022

Hollywood’s Taken Up the Cause

NBC says it’s airing a star-studded, prime-time special to raise money for Ukraine with the aim of “spreading awareness through the power of entertainment.”

The hourlong benefit, “Ukraine: Answering the Call,” will air on Sunday at 7 p.m., the network announced Monday.

Who is answering the call for Americans who are hurting?

The special will include remarks from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as appearances by celebrity chef José Andrés and musicians and actors, including Kristen Bell, Alicia Keys, Brad Paisley, Julianne Moore, Rosie Perez, Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile, Brian Cox, Vera Farmiga, Jeff Daniels, Lena Headey, and Simu Liu, NBC said.

A group of Broadway performers will also come together to sing “What the World Needs Now Is Love.”

Let them do that, but the government needs to look at the endless financing.

