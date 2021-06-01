Amazon offers ‘Blue Lives Murder’ apparel



















Apparel, including an $8.99 black polyester face mask, is for sale on Amazon. You can buy T-shirts and hoodies with the cop-hating slogan. The other message you can wear is “Blue Lives Aren’t Real.’

The men and women who risk their lives to save others are under threat by the Left, including the Biden administration, or should we say the BidenBama administration. This is truly disgusting.

Almost every case of a black man killed by an officer was during the commission of a crime. Blacks are killing blacks and they are beating up Asians, period.

The Tee should read, ‘Black Gangs Kill blacks,’ and someone should care about that. This all about the far-left agenda, nothing else.

STUDIES SHOW THE POLICE BIAS IS A LIE

White police officers are NOT more likely to shoot minorities than their non-white counterparts, according to an expansive study.

The “systematic nationwide study” from MSU and the University of Maryland is a first in some ways because of the broad scope of it. It contradicts the police-bashing lies about systemic bias in the police departments and lies about white police officers targeting black and brown citizens with lethal force.

“There are so many examples of people saying that when black citizens are shot by police, it’s white officers shooting them. In fact, our findings show no support for the idea that white officers are biased in shooting black citizens,” Dr. Cesario wrote.

A recent Harvard study actually determined that police officer are less likely to shoot a black suspect than a white suspect when you take into account the context of the shooting.

In her book, War on Cops, Scholar Heather MacDonald of the Manhattan Institute presented the statistics of homicides by cops and Black males.

She found that Black males between 14 and 17 years commit homicides at a rate ten times higher than White and Hispanic males combined and Blacks of all ages commit homicides at a rate eight times higher than whites and Hispanics combined.

Black Lives Matter is built on a lie. Blacks are killing blacks, not the police. Last year, 987 civilians were killed by police and only 258 of them were black.

In New York City, 23% of the population is black and they account for 75% of all shootings, 70% of all robberies and 66% of all violent crime. Add Hispanics and you have accounted for 98% of all illegal gunfire. Whites are 33% of the city’s population and they commit fewer than 2% of all shootings, Heather MacDonald reported.

1. Cops killed nearly twice as many whites as blacks in 2015. According to data compiled by The Washington Post, 50 percent of the victims of fatal police shootings were white, while 26 percent were black. The majority of these victims had a gun or “were armed or otherwise threatening the officer with potentially lethal force,” according to Mac Donald in a speech at Hillsdale College.

Some may argue that these statistics are evidence of racist treatment toward blacks, since whites consist of 62 percent of the population and blacks make up 13 percent of the population. But as Mac Donald writes in The Wall Street Journal, 2009 statistics from the Bureau of Justice Statistics reveal that blacks were charged with 62 percent of robberies, 57 percent of murders and 45 percent of assaults in the 75 biggest counties in the country, despite only comprising roughly 15 percent of the population in these counties.

“Such a concentration of criminal violence in minority communities means that officers will be disproportionately confronting armed and often resisting suspects in those communities, raising officers’ own risk of using lethal force,” writes MacDonald.

MacDonald also pointed out in her Hillsdale speech that blacks “commit 75 percent of all shootings, 70 percent of all robberies, and 66 percent of all violent crime” in New York City, even though they consist of 23 percent of the city’s population.

“The black violent crime rate would actually predict that more than 26 percent of police victims would be black,” MacDonald said. “Officer use of force will occur where the police interact most often with violent criminals, armed suspects, and those resisting arrest, and that is in black neighborhoods.”

2. More whites and Hispanics die from police homicides than blacks. According to Mac Donald, 12 percent of white and Hispanic homicide deaths were due to police officers, while only four percent of black homicide deaths were the result of police officers.

3. The Post‘s data does show that unarmed black men are more likely to die by the gun of a cop than an unarmed white man…but this does not tell the whole story. In August 2015, the ratio was seven-to-one of unarmed black men dying from police gunshots compared to unarmed white men; the ratio was six-to-one by the end of 2015. But Mac Donald points out in The Marshall Project that looking at the details of the actual incidents that occurred paints a different picture: The “unarmed” label is literally accurate, but it frequently fails to convey highly-charged policing situations. In a number of cases, if the victim ended up being unarmed, it was certainly not for lack of trying. At least five black victims had reportedly tried to grab the officer’s gun, or had been beating the cop with his own equipment. Some were shot from an accidental discharge triggered by their own assault on the officer. And two individuals included in the Post’s “unarmed black victims” category were struck by stray bullets aimed at someone else in justified cop shootings. If the victims were not the intended targets, then racism could have played no role in their deaths. 4. Black and Hispanic police officers are more likely to fire a gun at blacks than white officers. This is according to a Department of Justice report in 2015 about the Philadelphia Police Department, and is further confirmed that by a study conducted University of Pennsylvania criminologist Greg Ridgeway in 2015 that determined black cops were 3.3 times more likely to fire a gun than other cops at a crime scene. 5. Blacks are more likely to kill cops than be killed by cops. This is according to FBI data, which also found that 40 percent of cop killers are black. According to Mac Donald, the police officer is 18.5 times more likely

