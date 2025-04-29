Amazon Says They Were Never Going to Display Tariff Costs – Update on DJT’s Call

After the kerfuffle this morning over reports that Amazon plans to display tariffs on goods, Amazon came out to nix the idea for its main site. They said it was “never a consideration for their main site.

This morning, Punchbowl News claimed Amazon would show how much Trump’s tariffs affect the price of each product. Everyone jumped on it.

Amazon, the world’s largest retailer, told Fortune that it was “never a consideration for the main Amazon site.”

They said they only ever considered it for the low—cost Amazon Haul section, and it won’t be implemented.

It’s probably best not to jump the gun on any news report. People need to speak with each other. The media jumped on it first, but one must wonder why they never check.

Update

Updated information from NBC News changes the story. Amazon’s consideration of listing tariff costs on Amazon Haul circulated briefly Tuesday morning. However, it ended when President Trump called Jeff Bezos.

An Amazon spokesperson spoke with NBC News. “The team that runs our ultra-low-cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products. This was never approved and is not going to happen.”

The spokesperson emphasized that no implementation had occurred. The company had not intended to display tariff charges on its primary e-commerce portal.

“This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties,” the spokesperson added.

CNN was the first to report the President’s call to Bezos.

The report and the White House response come as Bezos has made some inroads in building a relationship with the administration. Bezos was one of the esteemed businessmen present for Trump’s inauguration. Amazon’s video platform has licensed a documentary about First Lady Melania Trump.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email