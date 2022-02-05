This Is What GoFundMe Supports

By
M Dowling
-
0

GoFundMe hosted the fundraiser for Chaz/CHOP in Seattle where three black kids were killed, but not the truck drivers calling for freedom from arbitrary, oppressive government mandates.

When GoFundMe took down the Truckers fundraiser with over $10 million, they cited “violence and harassment” and “occupation” as the reasons, but they were fine with murders in the CHAZ/CHOP occupation.

The police precinct in CHAZ


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply