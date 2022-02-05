This Is What GoFundMe Supports

GoFundMe hosted the fundraiser for Chaz/CHOP in Seattle where three black kids were killed, but not the truck drivers calling for freedom from arbitrary, oppressive government mandates.

When GoFundMe took down the Truckers fundraiser with over $10 million, they cited “violence and harassment” and “occupation” as the reasons, but they were fine with murders in the CHAZ/CHOP occupation.

FLASHBACK: GoFundMe finically supported the CHAZ / CHOP where multiple people were murdered This tweet was posted *after* the CHAZ murders https://t.co/QEv7ciOYI4 — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) February 5, 2022

Go Fund Me was just fine with CHAZ~ https://t.co/NXjVfYplTm — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) February 5, 2022

GoFundMe cited “police reports of violence and other unlawful activity” and its policies against “violence and harassment” as its reason for seizing the Freedom Convoy’s crowdfund, yet it supported CHAZ/CHOP, which was illegal and led to actual violence and deaths. pic.twitter.com/qHZuxwQFCK — Julia (@Jules31415) February 5, 2022

Never forget that GoFundMe supports actual racial terrorists (BLM) & actual violent anti-American secessionists (CHAZ/CHOP). https://t.co/HJgGKo7m2c — ALABASTER_APE_X (@ALABASTER_APE_X) February 5, 2022

Riot Kitchen was allowed to raise funds for CHAZ in Seattle in 2020, which actually saw violence, theft, arson, and 2 murders go unsolved. https://t.co/t0l87Yy48r — Andrew Quackson (@AndrewQuackson) February 5, 2022

