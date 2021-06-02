Amazon scrubs Dr. Fauci’s book from their website



















Dr. Anthony Fauci’s book is disappearing before it is even published in the wake of revelations from his pandemic emails. The book was scrubbed from Amazon, perhaps temporarily. He’s been canceled!

A watchdog group is suing for more of NIH Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails in light of the recent release of his communications showing he knew a lot more than he has admitted from day one.

The White Coat Waste Project filed a lawsuit on Tuesday (pdf) under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) “seeking the release of records related to origins of the novel coronavirus and ties between the United States government and the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” the lab that has increasingly been suggested to be the source for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic.

The group wants to know if NIH was aware that the EcoHealth Alliance was funding the Wuhan Virology Institute, a CCP military lab. The CEO of EcoHealth, Eric Daszak, thanked Fauci in an email for publicly dismissing reports of the virus originating in China.

The emails exposed Dr. Fauci’s year-and-a-half of lies and cover-ups.

There are rumors that Fauci will soon retire but he might have some problems doing so peacefully with the hoped-for millions from his new book.

As reported by Just the News on Wednesday, it appears that both Amazon and Barnes & Noble have scrubbed the listings for an upcoming release called “Expect the Unexpected.” It’s set to be released in November.

That’s an ironic title.

The listing for “Expect the Unexpected,” published by National Geographic, has now unexpectedly vanished from Amazon. Below is a screenshot of what users can now find — a carousel of photos of amazon dogs rotating through.

The self-serving Fauci documentary on National Geographic titled, Fauci, and starring, Fauci, is still up on YouTube and on National Geographic. They might have to edit that or have a Part II if he goes to prison.

We can’t find his book on National Geographic either.

