Biden says he took office 15 months ago



















Joe Biden gave a speech today bragging about his handling of the COV vaccine as if he was responsible for it. While he was speaking he claimed the day he assumed office was fifteen months ago.

“Since January 20th, we’re talking about 15 months ago, the average daily cases are down from 184,000 to 19,000,” Biden said as he was touting his ‘success.’

Well, the good news is 15 months of his term are over and he only has 33 months to go.

Watch:

Joe Biden thinks January was 15 months ago pic.twitter.com/FcjrWelREC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2021

Hearing him boast today of all he did to bring Americans the vaccine was stunning. He is the person who did everything he could to diminish it before it came out. He didn’t want DJT to get any credit, so, he turned everyone off to the vaccine. Now, he can’t understand why so many people are leery of it.

Today, you would never know that DJT is responsible for Americans having the vaccine. You would think Joe Biden is Jonas Salk.

This is what he said before it was successful:

Biden continues to falsely take credit for the COVID vaccines Last year, the Trump administration and Republicans were leading the charge in the fastest vaccine development and rollout in history Meanwhile, Biden was questioning whether they were safepic.twitter.com/MBU58dHU9G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2021

