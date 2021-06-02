Chuck Schumer’s dark-money group suppressed GOP votes



















“A dark-money group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer helped pay for deceptive ads aimed at depressing Republican general election turnout in 2018, newly released records show,” Axios reports.

Democrats keep railing about Republicans trying to suppress their black voters and none of it is true. Yet, here they are suppressing our votes. Chuck Schumer was behind it. He will stoop to any low to win.

This was two years ago but it shows how operatives can get around finance laws to attack rivals while hiding motives.

Republicans Josh Hawley and Mike Braun, now U.S. senators, were among those targeted. So were then-Sen. Dean Heller and now-Rep. Matt Rosendale, who lost their races.

Finance laws allow nonprofits to finance ads that are impossible to trace.

These attacks came within weeks of the 2018 general election.

Democrats explored ways to drive a wedge between Republican candidates and their most ideologically committed voters.

Axios reports, “The timing suggests CSSA was seeking to depress GOP election day turnout or push Republicans to support third parties (some of the group’s ads promoted Libertarian Party candidates).”

Democrats see GOP candidates as deeply vulnerable to their highly ideological political base.

Related

















