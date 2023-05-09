America Last Joe Sends $1.2 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine

Biden is sending another $1.2 Billion in military aid to Ukraine. He’s including air defense systems and ammunition, ABC News reports.

The aid also includes equipment to help “integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine’s air defense systems,” according to the Pentagon.

“We’re going to continue to rush air-defense capabilities and munitions to help Ukraine control its sovereign skies and to help Ukraine defend its citizens from Russian cruise missiles and Iranian drones,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a briefing Tuesday.

He confirmed that Ukraine knocked down the Russian hypersonic missile.

The new $1.2 billion in U.S. military aid will come from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which the U.S. uses to purchase weapons and equipment from the defense industry or from partner nations on behalf of Ukraine.

As Americans suffer, foreigners flood US borders, and mentally ill people don’t get the help they need, Biden puts Americans last and his favored money launderers first.

The media won’t cover anything, especially not the following. They are as corrupt as Tass, maybe more so.

Speaking of Money Laundering…America Last

Rep. Comer told Maria Bartiromo that the American people will hear about this on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, we are going to present to the American people all the information that we’ve received thus far pertaining to bank records. We’re going to disclose many of the different LLCs and transactions that all these different Biden family members have gotten from our adversaries around the world. We don’t believe this was just a coincidence that all these Biden family members were receiving money from this web of LLCs in their personal bank accounts. We believe this was done in exchange for something that then Vice President Biden and now President Biden would have done…

We’ve given the FBI until May 10th to produce this document, so the ball is in the FBI’s court with respect to this whistleblower…

Obviously, the President’s son committed many crimes. You are looking at potential money laundering… He was essentially an unregistered foreign agent for China. Those are serious crimes. You got possible racketeering. The list goes on and on.

NEW: House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer says he will outline a money laundering and racketeering scheme involving President Joe Biden, nine Biden family members, and a web of shell companies. “On Wednesday, we are going to present to the American people all the… pic.twitter.com/WooLag8y3Z — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 8, 2023

.@MarcoPolo501c3‘s report details 140 alleged business crimes the Biden family and their associates committed. These crimes, which involve money laundering, tax fraud, and racketeering, were enabled by a network of shell companies listed below.https://t.co/9Jf7IrWgj8 pic.twitter.com/OXpL6BCjg9 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 8, 2023

