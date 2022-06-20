American Airlines’ Pilot Shortage Worsens – Where’s Pete Buttigieg?

American Airlines will eliminate service for three cities following the Labor Day holiday weekend as a result of a staffing shortage.

This all began with the vaccine mandates but we are frequently told the problem is the weather or increasing demand.

We never had a staffing shortage before Biden’s vaccine demands.

An airline spokesperson said the company will drop service to Toledo, Ohio; Ithaca, N.Y.; and Islip, N.Y., on Sept. 7 in response to a “regional pilot shortage.”

“We’re extremely grateful for the care and service our team members provided to our customers in Islip, Ithaca, and Toledo, and are working closely with them during this time,” the spokesperson said in an email to The Hill. “We’ll proactively reach out to customers scheduled to travel after this date to offer alternate arrangements.”

Where is Pothole Pete? Isn’t our Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg supposed to be working on this?

Nothing is working under this administration.

American Airlines ending service to three cities due to pilot shortage https://t.co/oC9oeqAVn9 pic.twitter.com/2OueLem44q — The Hill (@thehill) June 20, 2022

