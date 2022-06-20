Biden “Looks Forward to Working With” Marxist-Terrorist – DeSantis Doesn’t

Tragically, a communist narco-terrorist won the presidential election in Colombia. Those poor people in Colombia will end up like Cuba and Venezuela. The danger to the USA goes without saying.

The Biden administration “looks forward to working with” the Marxist terrorist.

“We look forward to working with President-elect Petro to further strengthen the US-Colombia relationship and move our nations toward a better future,” he said in a statement.

Communist terrorist Gustavo Petro and his vice president-elect, Francia Marquez, won 50.4% of the vote in Sunday’s election. Petro was a member of the M-19 guerrilla narcos-commies.

“The ELN remains active in its fight and political and military resistance, but also its disposition to advance in a peace process to further talks which started in Quito in February 2017,” the ELN said in a statement, according to Reuters.

ELN is legitimately accused of financing itself with kidnapping, extortion, drug trafficking, and illegal mining. No previous Colombian government would deal with them.

Petro says he will fully implement the 2016 peace deal with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group and to seek talks with the still-active ELN rebels.

That should go over well.

Petro claims to be a reformed revolutionary.

THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE IS FALLING TO COMMUNISM

The Western Hemisphere is going to the evilest people in the world.

Petro’s election marks a tidal shift for Colombia, a country that has never before had a leftist president, and follows similar victories for the left in Peru, Chile, and Honduras, the Guardian reports.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, congratulated “the people of Colombia for making their voices heard in a free and fair presidential election”.

It’s “historic”, said the Mexican president. “The conservatives of Colombia have always been tenacious and tough,” López Obrador tweeted.

Meanwhile, the US has open borders.

Florida Gov. DeSantis warns of the danger:

The election in Colombia of a former narco-terrorist Marxist is troubling and disappointing. The spread of left-wing totalitarian ideology in the Western Hemisphere is a growing threat. Florida stands with Colombian Americans on the side of freedom. pic.twitter.com/0O7UVccH6M — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 20, 2022

Related