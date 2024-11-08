Here’s the Team That Ran the Most Dishonest Political Page in US History

Here are the children who ran KamalaHQ, a hotbed of lies. If you followed it, you know that it was nonstop misinformation, hoaxes, and vicious lies about President Trump. One poster said you could smell the gender degrees. It was as phony as their candidate. Hopefully, these liars will never get important jobs.

A site called KamalaHQ Lies popped up, and it did a great job debunking the lies. It said it was the rapid response page holding Kamala HQ accountable for its misinformation on X.

The @KamalaHQ account was possibly the most dishonest campaign account in the history of politics. Dishonest, and deeply ineffective — perhaps not the best combination. https://t.co/ZaDl09r3j8 — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) November 8, 2024

KamalaHQ Lies did it for free, and they won! They also had a successful KamalaHQ Tim Walz lies. They are great Americans!

Kamala HQ had to go $20 million in debt to push propaganda on X and other platforms. We fact-checked them for free… and won. Take this L. pic.twitter.com/yXdo6pOl4d — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) November 7, 2024