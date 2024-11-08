Here’s the Team That Ran the Most Dishonest Political Page in US History

By
M DOWLING
-
0
7

Here are the children who ran KamalaHQ, a hotbed of lies. If you followed it, you know that it was nonstop misinformation, hoaxes, and vicious lies about President Trump. One poster said you could smell the gender degrees. It was as phony as their candidate. Hopefully, these liars will never get important jobs.

A site called KamalaHQ Lies popped up, and it did a great job debunking the lies. It said it was the rapid response page holding Kamala HQ accountable for its misinformation on X.

KamalaHQ Lies did it for free, and they won! They also had a successful KamalaHQ Tim Walz lies. They are great Americans!


