American in Afghanistan Begs Biden to Rescue Him & His Wife

















Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) on Thursday released a letter to President Joe Biden written by an American citizen from San Diego, California, who is still trapped in Afghanistan alongside his wife.

“I am pleading with you again as a fellow proud American and as a husband to help my wife and I get home from Afghanistan,” the American citizen wrote in the October 15 letter to President Biden, weeks after the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from the Taliban-controlled country.

The American and his wife risked their lives to get through Taliban checkpoints, only to discover that the October 4 flight was canceled “because passengers did not have visas for UAE, where the flight was to land.” Another flight left on October 11, but the American said they never received a call to go to the airport.

I and several of my colleagues met with Qatar's Emir to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. We won't rest until every American stuck in Afghanistan is back home. pic.twitter.com/lIRr2ACQgD — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) October 14, 2021

