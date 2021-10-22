Thumb on the Scale for Terry McAuliffe

















Washington and Lee University misapplied IRS rules to prohibit College Republicans from promoting Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate, according to campus free-speech watchdog FIRE. They have allowed it — there is precedent. Democrats were allowed to do it.

By contrast, hundreds of churches in Virginia appear to be violating the 1954 federal law that WLU claims to be following.

They are airing a political ad by Vice President Kamala Harris through election day that urges churchgoers to vote for McAuliffe, even though the so-called Johnson Amendment bans 501(c)(3) organizations from endorsing or opposing political candidates.

Watch the ‘courageous’ Terry McAuliffe run away in the first clip when he is asked about the Loudoun County rape case. Virginia voters, you can’t really trust a coward.

McAuliffe hopes she’s vaccinated??? That’s the best he could come up with?

WATCH: Terry McAuliffe evades reporter after being asked about Loudoun County sex assault case pic.twitter.com/0FATZEiR1D — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 21, 2021

He’s an authoritarian, by the way:

Just a reminder that Terry McAuliffe doesn’t think you should have a say in your childs education. This is why we MUST elect @GlennYoungkin. pic.twitter.com/Bb84AsqR1A — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) October 14, 2021

