Americans Are Simply Leaving Their Jobs

















A historically high number of U.S. workers voluntarily quit their jobs in August, led by bar and restaurant employees as well as retail staff, according to figures released Tuesday by the Department of Labor.

They seem to be quitting over COVID since the figures came in before Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandates. Maybe they want to sit home and wait for their next bailout. Are we losing our work ethic?

The damage this administration has done with their hyper-hysteria over COV is hardly measurable yet but is reflected in the very serious supply chain issues. It’s almost as if the administration wants it all to come crashing down…hmmm…

In some cases, nurses and other healthcare workers are leaving their jobs because they don’t want the vaccine. It’s happening in other occupations as vaccine mandates are announced.

The AP reports: Labor Department’s monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, known as the JOLTS report, showed that 4.3 million left their jobs. The quits rose to 2.9 percent, which is an increase of 242,000 from the previous month and represents the highest figure in data that goes back to December 2000.

An increase of 157,000 quits was recorded in the accommodation and food services industry, while 26,000 more left the wholesale trade business, the figures show. State and local government education saw 25,000 more departures.

Employers laid off approximately 1.3 million workers in August, according to the agency.

“The August JOLTS report shows employers and workers were anxious about the rising Delta COVID-19 wave two months ago,” Robert Frick, corporate economist at the Navy Federal Credit Union said in a note obtained by several news outlets. “Workers quit, especially in retail, at a record rate to avoid exposure to possible infection. Job openings dropped, especially in leisure and hospitality, as travel dropped markedly due to Delta,” Frick added.

The administration is destroying our travel industry.

