Americans Fund Transgenic Edible Food Research

Transgenic edible food research canceled in the House! This research contaminates food with the DNA of other creatures.

What does transgenic mean in food? These foods are made by inserting genes of other species into their DNA

Rep. Thomas Massie helped the House pass an amendment prohibiting USDA funding of research turning spinach or lettuce into mRNA vaccines. Thomas Massie doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

They are used for livestock and PEOPLE. People are the intended outcome. Remember when a Biotech company tried this with corn to stop pigs from getting diarrhea and contaminated soybeans? Every one of them had to be recalled and destroyed. There was another case, and the representative wondered if others got through. He said people need to know what’s in their food. We should have learned our lessons from Wuhan.

Scientists, funded with your tax dollars, are trying to turn edible plants like lettuce and spinach into mRNA vaccine factories. It’s dangerous to play God with our food. The House just passed my amendment to prohibit USDA funding of this research. pic.twitter.com/XEyWGGZm5q — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 27, 2023

Bill Gates, who gives a lot of people the creeps, said he only eats genetically modified food and hopes to alter our food so none of it looks like it does today. He’s a bit of a megalomaniac who thinks he will cure starvation. If he’d stop insisting countries close down farms, he’d be more effective.

Stacy Malkin, co-founder of Right to Know, says:

To the techno-food industrialists, hunger and climate change are problems to be solved with data and engineering. The core ingredients of their revolutionary plan: genetic engineering – and patenting – of everything from seeds and food animals to microbes in the soil to the processes we use to make food.

Local food cultures and traditional diets could fade away as food production moves indoors to labs that cultivate fake meat and ultra-processed foods.

[…]

If Gates’ plans for the food system make little sense from an equity or ecological perspective; they are logical from the point of view of an economic monopolist.

“As the former CEO and largest shareholder of Microsoft, you might think that Bill Gates is a capitalist, but that’s not exactly the case,” Megan Tompkins-Stange, a scholar of philanthropy at the University of Michigan, told The Ink. “Gates’ version of capitalism would better be called monopolistic. He has consistently sought to distort free markets in order to advance his own corporation’s accumulation of wealth, power, and preeminence.

Gates is not a scientist. He is a computer guru who stole Windows from the late Steve Jobs of Apple.

