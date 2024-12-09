Americans Need to Sacrifice, Foreigners Need Our Money

By
Staff
-
1
35

Joe Biden, a figurehead for the committee of leftists who run the country, gave $1 billion to Angola last week because they have displaced people who need housing.

Over the past few weeks, he gave almost two billion dollars in cash and weaponry to Ukraine to fight for their borders. We don’t have any borders, as you know.

You can’t make this stuff up.

The administration spends hundreds of millions of dollars to house and feed people here illegally, many of whom are criminals or others who mean us harm.

If the past four years taught us nothing, we now know we need mental institutions.

Where is the help for North Carolina hurricane victims?

Watch and learn about FEMA help for Americans:

James O’keefe speaks to a bureaucrat who will allegedly provide information.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz