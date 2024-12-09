Americans Need to Sacrifice, Foreigners Need Our Money

Joe Biden, a figurehead for the committee of leftists who run the country, gave $1 billion to Angola last week because they have displaced people who need housing.

Over the past few weeks, he gave almost two billion dollars in cash and weaponry to Ukraine to fight for their borders. We don’t have any borders, as you know.

You can’t make this stuff up.

The administration spends hundreds of millions of dollars to house and feed people here illegally, many of whom are criminals or others who mean us harm.

If the past four years taught us nothing, we now know we need mental institutions.

Where is the help for North Carolina hurricane victims?

Watch and learn about FEMA help for Americans:

for the OMG INVESTIGATES FEMA – Part 1: “FEMA Doesn’t Want These People”: North Carolina Residents Still Stranded as @FEMA Fails to Deliver Aid After Hurricane Helene pic.twitter.com/nECcY5Z8QA — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 5, 2024

James O’keefe speaks to a bureaucrat who will allegedly provide information.

OMG Investigates FEMA – Part 2: O’Keefe Calls FEMA’s Mysterious ‘HAL’ Robot-Like Representative for Answers on Disaster Relief Response pic.twitter.com/p7PiCeJZ6T — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 6, 2024

1st) Press conference TODAY, FEMA said no hurricane Helene victims are living in tents, now admits only 3 heated tents have been provided 2nd) James O’Keefe new footage taking to victims confining they’re sleeping in tents 3rd) Entire areas of tents victims are STILL living in pic.twitter.com/5rKlkglSuu — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 7, 2024

