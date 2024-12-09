Rumors That All of DJT’s Nominees Will Be Appointed

Senator Tom Cotton said he expects the Republican-led Senate to confirm all of President Trump’s cabinet nominees. This would be very unusual for Republicans, who have historically not done that.

Sen. Cotton seems to be making assumptions, but let’s hope he’s right. Some senators have said that no one has been rejected.

It sounds like the senator is trying to push them in the right direction.

As GOP senators weigh the nomination of Pete Hegseth, only two senators (@HawleyMO and @BasedMikeLee) voted against Biden’s SecDef pick, Lloyd Austin, back in 2021. Surely, they can vote for Pete Hegseth and Trump’s other picks. This is the Cabinet he wants. They either support him or they get primaried.

WE ARE WINNING: GOP Senators Announce ALL Trump Nominees WILL Be Confirmed | Trump vs. The World… https://t.co/mvEh6AdaZG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 9, 2024

BREAKING: Senator Tom Cotton says ALL of President Trump’s nominees will be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/dWAK4jFJQi — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 9, 2024

Of the 72 cabinet secretary nominees since the Clinton transition, only 2 nominees have ever received NO votes from the president-elect’s party. No one should be surprised that the Republican Senate will confirm President Trump’s nominees. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 9, 2024

