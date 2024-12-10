Terrorist Group Takes Syria, So Biden Says Syrians Should Seize the Day

The administration sends millions monthly to the terrorist Taliban, millions to Gaza, or is it billions, and they hate us. Remember that nice Gaza floating pier we built that kept blowing away? It was $200 million or $300 million; the amount kept changing.

Joe Biden said he would send funds to the terrorists who just took over Syria. The winners of the country of Syria, a “moderate” group called HTS, are tied to ISIS and Al Qaeda. The leader formed the al Nusra front, and they fought US soldiers. Joe spun it as a win for Syrians who can now live freely.

Lots of spinning here:

BREAKING : Biden announces US involvement in Syria to help its people “seize” the opportunity to establish a new government. pic.twitter.com/VeRzyMn0Gw — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) December 8, 2024

In addition to HTS, two other Jihadist groups are in the country seeking power.

Did we mention that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is labeled a terrorist group by the US?

Joe says Syrians will now be free after supervillain Assad fled, and, to top it all off, the HTS leader, al Golani, believes in diversity. Yes, that’s true. How lucky can we be?

Israel is a winner. They expanded further into Syria from the Golan Heights and are blowing up military installations.

The Christian community, long protected by Bashar al-Assad, is faced with Sharia Law. HTS announced its plan to force it on the people. Syria was once a majority Christian nation. The radicals are raiding homes, detaining Christians, destroying Christmas decorations, and robbing stores in Aleppo.

Watch:

